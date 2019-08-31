Kiwanis helps keep river clear

On July 27, Jeff Seering, left, of the Reedsburg Kiwanis, presented a $1,000 donation to David Murphy, right, president of the Friends of the Baraboo River. The donation will go toward purchasing new equipment to be used for clearing paths through log jams on the river.
