$1,000 donated to keep Baraboo River log free

On July 27, Jeff Seering, left, of the Reedsburg Kiwanis, presented a $1,000 donation to David Murphy, right, president of the Friends of the Baraboo River. The donation will go toward purchasing new equipment to be used for clearing paths through log jams on the river.

 REEDSBURG KIWANIS/Contributed

Kiwanis helps keep river clear

