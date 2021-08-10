Kiwanis offers corn for sale

Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis will offer corn donated by Seneca Foods of Mayville for sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday on the former WMFB parking lot on N. Spring Street in Beaver Dam. Entry is off Dodge Drive.

Kernelled corn, rather than on the cob, will be ready for freezing or immediate use. Three times as much corn will be available for sale. The corn will be clean but needs to be blanched for freezing. Three pounds will be sold for $5.