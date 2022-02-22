 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KNIGHTS DONATE $1,150 TO NORTHWOODS

The Knights of Wisconsin Council 1637 - Portage present a $1,150 donation to Northwoods Inc. of WI on Feb. 3 as part of the funds raised through the Tootsie Roll drive held in January at Culver’s, Walmart and Festival Foods. From left, Peter Bartaczewicz, Deputy Grand Knight; Jolene Wheeler, president and CEO of Northwoods Inc of Wisconsin; and Jerry Bauman, Grand Knight.

