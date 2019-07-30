{{featured_button_text}}
Knights of Columbus gives $700 to People Helping People

Monsignor O’Reilly Knights of Columbus Council 746 presented $700 to People Helping People, proceeds from the June 30 pancake breakfast. Pictured from left are Bill Harris, Nikki Baumann, Steve Hause and Jocelyn Baumann.

 BRYAN THOMPSON/Contributed
