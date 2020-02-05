Knights of Columbus hold free throw championship

All boys and girls ages 9-14 are encouraged to participate in the local level of competition for the 2020, Knights of Columbus free throw championship. The local competition will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at Sacred Heart School, 545 N. Oak St., Reedsburg. Participants do not need to stay after they compete. The competition is sponsored annually with winners progressing through local, district, and state competitions. In 2019, more than 120,000 sharpshooters participated in more than 3,600 local competitions. All contestants on the local level are recognized for their participation in the event.