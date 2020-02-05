Knights of Columbus hold free throw championship
0 comments

Knights of Columbus hold free throw championship

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

All boys and girls ages 9-14 are encouraged to participate in the local level of competition for the 2020, Knights of Columbus free throw championship. The local competition will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at Sacred Heart School, 545 N. Oak St., Reedsburg. Participants do not need to stay after they compete. The competition is sponsored annually with winners progressing through local, district, and state competitions. In 2019, more than 120,000 sharpshooters participated in more than 3,600 local competitions. All contestants on the local level are recognized for their participation in the event.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News