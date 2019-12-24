Knights of Columbus holds breakfast Dec. 29

Baraboo Knights of Columbus, Monsignor O’Reilly Council 746, will serve an all you can eat breakfast from 8-11:30 a.m. Dec. 29 at St. Joseph Catholic School Cafeteria, 310 Second St., Baraboo. The menu consists of, pancakes, sausage, eggs, fruit toppings, orange juice, coffee and milk. The profits from the breakfast will be donated to the Women’s Care Center in Madison.