Knights of Columbus offers recognition program

Each month, the Beaver Dam Knights of Columbus strives to select one family that models Christian family values and visibly lives them daily with its Family of the Month program. A survey, available at https://bit.ly/3pNBLIh, can be used to nominate a Christian family in the Beaver Dam community that is believed deserving of recognition for their family, community, and Christian values that they spread throughout the community.
Winning nominations are recognized with a certificate from the Knights of Columbus Council signed and presented by the Grand Knight.