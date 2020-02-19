Knights of Columbus to hold pancake breakfast

Knights of Columbus Blackhawk Council 3099 will sponsor an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon March 1 at the St. Aloysius School Gym, 608 Oak St., Sauk City. This event helps raise funds for various charity projects for the community throughout the year.

All emergency personnel, including fire fighters, EMT’s and Police of Sauk-Prairie that wear their regular uniform to breakfast will receive it at no cost. There is also a mass for the First Responders at 8 a.m. March 1 at St Aloysius Catholic Church, 115 Madison St., Sauk City, for anyone that wishes to come.