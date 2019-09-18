The Knights of Columbus will be holding the annual Punt, Pass and Kick contest at 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at St. Al’s field, 608 Oak St., Sauk City. Boys and girls ages 8-12 are invited to participate in the contest with the first-place winner in each group moving on to the Diocesan contest. Winner will be determined based on the total distance of their punt, pass and kick. No football or soccer style shoes are allowed.
After the Punt Pass and Kick contest the Knights of Columbus will hold the annual soccer challenge contest at 5 p.m. Boys and girls ages 9-14 can participate with the first-place winner in each group moving on to the Diocesan contest. Each player will get 15 shots on goal with varying points depending on accuracy. There will be two goals set up for the contest.
There is no cost for both events and are rain or shine. For more information, call 963-0338.
