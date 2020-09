Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive

The annual Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive will be held Sept. 18-19 throughout the city of Reedsburg. Knights of Columbus members will be out in full force collecting monies for “individuals with intellectual disabilities,” where 33% of the money is returned to three local schools including Reedsburg Area High School, Webb Middle School and Sacred Heart.