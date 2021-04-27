 Skip to main content
KNIGHTS RESTART FRIDAY FISH FRY
Knights of Columbus Council 1637 in Portage, represented by Gary Anderson, left, and Jerry Bauman, right, donated $187 to Jolene Wheeler for Northwoods, according to an April 21 press release. The Knights hold Friday Fish Frys from 5-7:30 p.m. the first Friday of the month with doors open and cocktails at 4 p.m. Carry outs available at 608-742-7778.

 KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS Contributed

