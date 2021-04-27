KNIGHTS RESTART FRIDAY FISH FRY
KNIGHTS RESTART FRIDAY FISH FRY
On Saturday, Dodge County Fairgrounds will host the kick-off a six month series of events to satisfy cravings for fair food and local food car…
Wade Fletcher received the Distinguished Alumni Award for Community/Regional Service from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Fletcher, wh…
COLUMBUS FFA ADVANCE TO SECTIONALS
Reedsburg Area High School will host prom at 8 p.m. May 1 at the RACA building, 1411 Viking Drive, Reedsburg. The Grand March of a Junior and …
FOUR CUBS BECOME BOY SCOUTS
A vaccine clinic will be held from 3-8 p.m. April 15 at Necedah’s Veterans Memorial Hall, 105 Plum St. The Moderna vaccine will be offered, it…
Athletes sell discount Kalahari passes to raise funds
Hwy. 68 resurfacing starts Monday
COLUMBUS — Columbus School District, with partners C.D. Smith Construction and Bray Architects, celebrated a groundbreaking on April 14, a maj…
Dells holds spring clean up
