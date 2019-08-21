Anyone interested in learning to knit or improving their knitting skills can sign-up for a Knitting Workshop at the Elroy Library, 501 Second Main St., Elroy. The workshop will be held from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and 21 at the library. Registration required.
Participants will be able to learn or review the basics of knitting and use their skills on a beginning project. Advance registration is needed so we can find experienced knitters to teach and assist those who want to learn.
Sign-up for the free workshop by Aug. 30 at the library. For more information, email cklambesis56@gmail.com.
