 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Knowledge contest winners named

  • 0
Knowledge contest winners named

The Beaver Dam Knights of Columbus hosted a Knowledge Contest March 10-11 in math and spelling for grades 5-8 at St Katharine Drexel School in Beaver Dam. The winners are shown here.

 ALEX WILLIAMS/Contributed

The Beaver Dam Knights of Columbus hosted a Knowledge Contest March 10-11 in math and spelling for grades 5-8 at St Katharine Drexel School in Beaver Dam. Alex Williams, Grand Knight, and Jack Hankes, program chairman, met the winners on March 23 at school presenting them with award certificates and a Culver’s gift card. Local first-place winners are eligible to compete at the diocesan level competition and potentially the state competition.

Winners in fifth grade math, Jacob Adsit, first-place; Allison Zwald, second-place; sixth grade, Lukas Longseth, Reina Schroeckenthaler; seventh grade, Quinn Warmka, Kendall Fakes; eighth grade, Madelyne Frey, Devan Tiffany.

Winners in fifth grade spelling, Gabriel Valdez Hafenstein, Clarissa Smith; sixth grade, Lukas Longseth, Reina Schroeckenthaler; seventh grade, Bevin Schessow, Quinn Warmka; eighth grade, Leonel Osorio, Mary Zwald.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage licenses

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Malone earns honors at State Farm

Malone earns honors at State Farm

Portage State Farm agent Sean Malone qualified for the 2021 President’s Club in Health Insurance from Medicare Supplement sales, according to …

Dollar General opens in Beaver Dam

GOODLETTSVILLE, TENNESSEE — Dollar General at 100 Highway G in Beaver Dam is now open. DG stores provide area residents with an affordable sto…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News