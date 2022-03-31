Knowledge contest winners named

The Beaver Dam Knights of Columbus hosted a Knowledge Contest March 10-11 in math and spelling for grades 5-8 at St Katharine Drexel School in Beaver Dam. Alex Williams, Grand Knight, and Jack Hankes, program chairman, met the winners on March 23 at school presenting them with award certificates and a Culver’s gift card. Local first-place winners are eligible to compete at the diocesan level competition and potentially the state competition.