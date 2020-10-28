 Skip to main content
Knuth retires after 43 years
Sandi Knuth retires after 43 years of service at Reedsburg bank.

After 43 years of service, Sandi Knuth, teller, retired from Associated Bank in Reedsburg on Oct. 15. She started with Farmers & Merchants Bank under the leadership of Bob, Gary and Laurie Fusch, a family-owned bank. They eventually sold to Associated Bank. She has seen so many changes throughout the decades in the banking industry. When she started most of the work was done by hand and it slowly evolved to the new age of technology. She hopes to continue her volunteer work in the community.

