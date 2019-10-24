Sauk County conservationist Serge Koenig is featured in an all-new episode of “Wisconsin Life” at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 on WPT.
Koenig has all the training and scientific knowledge to tackle the challenges of improving Sauk County’s water and soil, but knows that without getting citizens to buy in, it won’t make any difference. By learning more about farming on his own, he has been able to make the case to many agricultural producers to adapt better environmental practices like rotational grazing.
