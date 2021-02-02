Koenig named vice president at bank

Casey Koenig joined Bank of Prairie du Sac in December as vice president of Commercial Lending, according to a Jan. 21 press release.

Koenig earned his degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. In 2019, he received a Top 40 Under the Age of 40 Award from InBusiness for his dedication to volunteering and working with the local economy.

Koenig is experienced in all areas of banking, from commercial lending and cash management to personal banking and home mortgages. He’s active in his community by volunteering and serving on local Chamber of Commerce boards and Community Development Authorities.