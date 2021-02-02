 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Koenig named vice president at bank
comments

Koenig named vice president at bank

{{featured_button_text}}

Casey Koenig joined Bank of Prairie du Sac in December as vice president of Commercial Lending, according to a Jan. 21 press release.

Koenig earned his degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. In 2019, he received a Top 40 Under the Age of 40 Award from InBusiness for his dedication to volunteering and working with the local economy.

Koenig is experienced in all areas of banking, from commercial lending and cash management to personal banking and home mortgages. He’s active in his community by volunteering and serving on local Chamber of Commerce boards and Community Development Authorities.

Casey Koenig

Koenig
comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Compeer appoints Ahl to board
Community

Compeer appoints Ahl to board

Compeer Financial, a Farm Credit cooperative with local offices in Baraboo, Beaver Dam and Prairie du Sac, has appointed Ashley Ahl of Merrill…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News