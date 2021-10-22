Koepp named Assembly ‘Hometown Hero’

The Wisconsin State Assembly will recognize Ernie Koepp, former Poynette-Dekorra EMS chief, as a “Hometown Hero” at the Oct. 27 Assembly session.

Koepp, who was nominated by his state representative, Jon Plumer (R-Lodi), has had a profound impact on his community during his many years of service.

“Ernie is community oriented to his core,” said Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) who selected him for the award. “He embodies all the best qualities of a transformative leader and is truly deserving of this recognition.”

Koepp has been a member of the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department for more than 50 years, serving as EMS chief for 16 of those. During his tenure, Koepp led several initiatives to update and modernize the force, including the purchase of its first ambulance in 1977 and establishing AED machines in public areas around both communities during the early 2010s. Koepp also served as an EMS instructor at Madison College for more than 20 years, teaching countless students basic medical care. Koepp’s efforts have made numerous communities safer across the state.

“Ernie is the epitome of a hometown hero,” Rep. Plumer concluded. “In his half of a century of service to the Poynette-Dekorra area, Ernie has left a positive mark on his community that will be impossible to match.”