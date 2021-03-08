Koi fish painting class at River Arts

River Arts Inc will host a painting class for beginners from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 20 in person at 590 Water St, Prairie du Sac. Capacity is limited to seven students to maintain social distancing and face masks are required.

Students will learn step-by-step how to paint a striking koi fish and abstract coral reef background with instructor Jane Dillon of Sauk Prairie.

No prior painting experience is necessary and all supplies are provided. For more information and the link to register, visit riverartsinc.org or email Kristina at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.