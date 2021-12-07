Kondex sponsors FFA alumni association

Kondex Corporation, in Lomira, has committed to sponsoring the Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Association programs on a yearly basis, according to a Dec. 1 press release.

Kondex manufactures cutting and wear-resistant components for the agricultural industry and brings innovative designs and advanced manufacturing technologies to the industry to help farmers achieve greater harvest performance and support their mission of helping to feed and fuel the world. For more information, visit kondex.com/agriculture.

The “Living to Serve” sponsorship will provide the state association the ability to expand on its current programs, which includes grants, scholarships and leadership training. It was created as a multi-year commitment with a minimum donation of $4,000 per year.

The 50th anniversary of Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Association will be celebrated at its annual convention Feb. 4-5, 2022. Anyone interested in becoming a “Living to Serve” sponsor should contact Cheryl Steinbach, executive director, at execdir@wisconsinffaalumni.org or 715-937-4838 or Gene Hetebrueg, fundraising chair, at ghetebrueg@wisconsinffaalumni.org or 414-416-9846.