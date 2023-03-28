Connie Konkle of rural Sauk Prairie, has been selected as the recipient of the 2023 William H. Canfield History Award, annually awarded by the Sauk County Historical Society since 2002. Each year this historical chooses to honor the work of a person who displays the same passion for local history as William Canfield, Sauk County’s first historian.

Konkle grew up in Outagamie County and graduated from St. Norbert College with a bachelor of arts in foreign languages. After college she married Mike Konkle and moved to the Sauk Prairie area where she taught German at Mazomanie Elementary and then at Sauk Prairie High School.

Konkle was appointed to the Sauk City Historic Preservation Commission in 1999, after which she learned about the efforts of others to designate and preserve buildings in their hometowns. She then helped the preservation commission to locally designate several buildings. This later inspired she and her husband to purchase and restore three 1850s commercial buildings in Sauk City. The preservation commission also coordinated Civil War Reenactments and horse drawn carriage tours through historic neighborhoods. For more than 20 years, the Commission participated in, and later hosted, Pioneer Day, a site-based learning experience for fourth-graders, in cooperation with the Sauk Prairie School District.

In 2019, she helped form The Friends of Sauk City History, Inc. with the mission of finding and sharing Sauk Prairie’s rich culture and history. In early 2020, during the height of the pandemic, she helped adapt Pioneer Day to an online format which later led to a video titled “Historic Walk Down Water Street.” This was produced by Konkle and her daughter, Rachel, and was used by local teachers. This success led to an idea for a new film about the National Register Buildings of Sauk Prairie. After receiving a grant from Sauk County, she led the effort to create a 48-minute film called “Sauk Prairie’s National Register Buildings” which was released in early 2023.

The SCHS will honor her achievements on Canfield Day on Tuesday, April 11 at the Van Orden Mansion, 531 Fourth Ave., Baraboo. Beginning at 6 p.m. Baraboo resident Chad Canfield will host a tea party in William Canfield’s honor. Chad Canfield is head of a local group of steampunk enthusiasts interested in local history and to learn more about William Canfield, who lived during the steam-powered era. The public may attend the tea party and/or join the 7 p.m. presentation on the Canfields of Connecticut. The presentation of the award follows with cake and refreshments.

For more information, visit saukcountyhistory.org or call 608-356-1001