Krause Family Trio performs at River Arts

The Krause Family Trio will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac.

Known for close harmonies on standards and covers ranging from Bob Wills to Rev. Al Green as well as original music. Rick Krause on guitar, banjo, harmonica, fronts the group that includes daughters, Katie Krause, lead vocals; and Ruthie McQuinn, fiddle.

Al Fresco Concerts are held outside in the green space next to the gallery. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance. Limited seating available. For more information, visit riverartsinc.org/krause or call 608-643-5215.