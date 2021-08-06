 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Krause Family Trio performs at River Arts
0 Comments

Krause Family Trio performs at River Arts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Krause Family Trio performs at River Arts

Krause Family Trio, from left, Rick Krause, Katie Krause, Ruthie McQuinn, performs Aug. 27 at River Arts.

 RIVER ARTS/Contributed

The Krause Family Trio will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac.

Known for close harmonies on standards and covers ranging from Bob Wills to Rev. Al Green as well as original music. Rick Krause on guitar, banjo, harmonica, fronts the group that includes daughters, Katie Krause, lead vocals; and Ruthie McQuinn, fiddle.

Al Fresco Concerts are held outside in the green space next to the gallery. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance. Limited seating available. For more information, visit riverartsinc.org/krause or call 608-643-5215.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News