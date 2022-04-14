 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kreis transitions to operations manager for Waupun bank

Stephanie Kreis will take on the operations manager role for the Waupun office of National Exchange Bank & Trust on April 12.

Kreis joined the bank in 2017, as a personal banker in Waupun. She was promoted to operations manager and moved to the Allenton and Mayville offices in 2020. She has now transitioned back to Waupun and will provide leadership and guidance to the Waupun staff, ensuring smooth and efficient deposit operations, providing customer service.

Kreis grew up in Juneau and attended Dodgeland High School. She currently resides in Waupun with her family and has been active in the Mayville community.

For more information, visit nebat.com.

Stephanie Kreis

Kreis
