Krentz elected president of farm bureau

Kevin Krentz was elected president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and Rural Mutual Insurance Company according to a Dec. 7 press release. Krentz is a dairy farmer from Berlin in Waushara County.

Krentz was first elected to the WFBF Board of Directors in 2012 to represent District 5, which includes Adams, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Juneau, Marquette, Waushara and Winnebago counties.

He is president of Krentz Family Dairy, Inc. and started his farming career in 1994 when he purchased his father’s 60 cows. He grew the farm to 600 cows and 1,300 acres of crops.

Dave Daniels from Union Grove in Kenosha County was re-elected to serve as vice president.

Arch Morton Jr. of Janesville in Rock County was re-elected to a three-year term on the board representing District 2.

Joe Bragger of Independence in Buffalo County was re-elected to a three-year term on the board representing District 4.

Rosie Lisowe of Chilton in Calumet County was re-elected to a three-year term on the board representing District 6.