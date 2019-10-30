Kristen Southworth earns October Rotary student of the month

Kirsten Southworth, daughter of Kurt and Melissa Southworth, is the October Rotary Student of the month. She is on the Student Council at Reedsburg Area High School and is a member of NHS. She plans to attend Viterbo University to study nursing and participate in dance. Pictured, from left, are Mike Flint, Kurt Southworth, Kristen Southworth, and Melissa Southworth.
