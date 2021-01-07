Kroth exhibit opens at PCA

Pat Kroth is exhibiting a collection of her contemporary art quilts, “Playing with Fabric and Color,” at the Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., entrance is on Adams Street side. The exhibit, open to the public, can be viewed from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, beginning today; facial coverings and capacity limits apply.

A Chicago native, she resides and works in Verona. Her contemporary art quilts have been featured in many national and international exhibitions. She creates fragment collage quilts composed in an improvisational manner with jazz music as inspiration. In these abstract works, the surface texture vibrates with high contrast, saturated, intense color. Happy accidents often occur during art-making, and she shares her playful spirit in this series of energetic works. A virtual gallery of her artwork can also be viewed online through Jan. 30 at portagecenterforthearts.com.