Jacob Krueger, financial advisor at MBE Wealth Management, LLC in Reedsburg, has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards to use the certified financial planner and CFP certification marks in accordance with CFP board certification and renewal requirements on Aug. 27. He has been a financial advisor since 2008, has worked at MBE Wealth Management, LLC since 2013 and has been a partner of the firm since 2017. He is responsible for working with individuals and businesses in the following areas, comprehensive financial planning, retirement planning, retirement plan management, investment management and risk management.
For more information, visit cfp.net, or mbewealth.com.
