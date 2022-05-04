 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kuball retires from Hankscraft after 27 years

John Kuball, center, retires from Hankscraft after 27 years of service. He stands here with Dave Schoell, president Industrial Products Group, left, and Ron Wright, CEO of Hankscraft Inc. on April 1.

 NICHOLAS STUDNICKA/Contributed

John Kuball began working at Hankscraft, headquartered in Reedsburg, in 1995, as a display lab technician. In his 27 years with Hankscraft, he helped improve a variety of products and operations. He has held several positions in the company including display lab manager, purchasing manager, production supervisor, quality control manager, and most recently as logistics coordinator. He retired on April 1

“John has been a very valued and respected employee through his many years of employment with Hankscraft and his knowledge and experience will be greatly missed. We wish him a long, healthy and happy retirement,” said Ron Wright, CEO of Hankscraft Inc.

