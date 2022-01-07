Kuehn earns nursing Daisy Award

The award was created to recognize and celebrate nursing students for the above-and-beyond care and compassion shown to patients and their families.

Kuehn, a fourth-semester student, was nominated by fellow Moraine Park Nursing student, Shane Keck by saying, “Carrie is an inspiration at clinical. She is such a professional and so quick at clinicals that we all marvel at her competency. She's also unbelievably kind and picks others up when they're down and struggling. Carrie is a phenomenal leader and I truly believe she'll be a shining star of an RN someday soon.”