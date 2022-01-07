Kuehn earns nursing Daisy Award

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College nursing student, Carrie Kuehn of Beaver Dam, received the college's first Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nursing Students on Dec. 17, at the Beaver Dam campus Pinning Ceremony.
The award was created to recognize and celebrate nursing students for the above-and-beyond care and compassion shown to patients and their families.
Kuehn, a fourth-semester student, was nominated by fellow Moraine Park Nursing student, Shane Keck by saying, “Carrie is an inspiration at clinical. She is such a professional and so quick at clinicals that we all marvel at her competency. She's also unbelievably kind and picks others up when they're down and struggling. Carrie is a phenomenal leader and I truly believe she'll be a shining star of an RN someday soon.”
