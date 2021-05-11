 Skip to main content
Kurtenbach inducted into Phi Beta Kappa
Kurtenbach inducted into Phi Beta Kappa

On April 25, the Luther College chapter of Phi Beta Kappa inducted 37 new members including Kyli Kurtenbach of Reedsburg. Members are elected on the basis of broad academic interests, scholarly achievement and good character.

