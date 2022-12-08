 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KURTZ RECEIVES AWARD

KURTZ RECEIVES AWARD

State Rep. Tony Kurtz (Wonewoc), left, receives the Associated Builders and Contractors "Building Wisconsin" award from Scott Truehl of Friede and Associates at their Reedsburg office on Nov. 28. Kurtz received the award due to his efforts last legislative session to get more people into the skilled construction trades. The award is a red hard hat manufactured by Milwaukee Tool at its Mukwonago factory.

 JOHN SCHULZE

KURTZ RECEIVES AWARD

