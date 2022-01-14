Kurtz to hold Listening Sessions

Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) has scheduled listening sessions for constituents in the 50th Assembly District. Depending on the number of attendees, participants may be asked to sign-up for a three minute time slot to maximize audience participation and input. Legislative staff will be on hand. In the event of inclement weather and the need to cancel any listening sessions, visit Rep. Tony Kurtz’s Facebook page on the morning of planned listening sessions. Sen. Howard Marklein also will attend the Mauston, Reedsburg, and Wonewoc sessions.
Jan. 21
9-10 a.m.: Camp Douglas Community Center, 304 Center St., Camp Douglas
Noon to 1 p.m.: Lemonwier Town Hall, N3935 19th Ave., Mauston
6-7 p.m.: VFW, 147 Oak St., Lyndon Station
Jan. 24
9-10 a.m.: Reedsburg City Hall, 134 S. Locust St., Reedsburg
Noon to 1 p.m.: Wonewoc Library, 305 Center St., Wonewoc