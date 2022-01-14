Kurtz to hold Listening Sessions

Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) has scheduled listening sessions for constituents in the 50th Assembly District. Depending on the number of attendees, participants may be asked to sign-up for a three minute time slot to maximize audience participation and input. Legislative staff will be on hand. In the event of inclement weather and the need to cancel any listening sessions, visit Rep. Tony Kurtz’s Facebook page on the morning of planned listening sessions. Sen. Howard Marklein also will attend the Mauston, Reedsburg, and Wonewoc sessions.