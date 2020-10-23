 Skip to main content
La Valle library hosts Halloween photo/costume contest
La Valle Public Library will host a Halloween photo/costume contest. Thake a photo with its “spooky residents” to enter.

 LA VALLE LIBRARY Contributed

La Valle Public Library will host a Halloween photo/costume contest. Visit its “spooky residents” and take a photo with them while in costume then send the best photo to lavallelibrary@mwt.net or post on the library’s Facebook page to enter.

One entry per person. All ages welcome. Provide name, age, costume description, email address and phone number to be entered to win a prize.

Submit the photo by Nov. 1, photos will be added to Facebook page on Nov. 2, then share your photo to get as many likes as possible. Each like reaction is a vote. The seven photos with the most votes will each win a prize. Voting will close at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 16.

