La Valle Library instituted a partial reopening from 2:30-6:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. The library remains closed on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The outdoor dropbox is open for returns and computers are available.