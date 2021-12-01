Ladron dances in ‘The Nutcracker’ in Madison

MADISON — Dance Wisconsin will perform Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” a Christmas classic, at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19 at the Wisconsin Union Theater, 800 Langdon St., Madison.

Madilyn Ladron, daughter of Triscia and Dan, a senior at Beaver Dam High School and member of the Dance Wisconsin Company will perform the dancing roles of Pirouette, Snowflake, Marzipan and Waltz of the Flowers. She dances at Monona Academy of Dance.