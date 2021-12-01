 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ladron dances in ‘The Nutcracker’ in Madison
0 Comments

Ladron dances in ‘The Nutcracker’ in Madison

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ladron dances in ‘The Nutcracker’ in Madison

Madilyn Ladron of Beaver Dam, will perform in "The Nutcrakcer," Dec. 18-19 in Madison.

 DANCE WISCONSIN/Contributed

MADISON — Dance Wisconsin will perform Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” a Christmas classic, at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19 at the Wisconsin Union Theater, 800 Langdon St., Madison.

Madilyn Ladron, daughter of Triscia and Dan, a senior at Beaver Dam High School and member of the Dance Wisconsin Company will perform the dancing roles of Pirouette, Snowflake, Marzipan and Waltz of the Flowers. She dances at Monona Academy of Dance.

Tickets range from $15 to $43, available at dancewisconsin.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News