The Lake Delton Fire and EMS Department received “REACH bags” for all 15 of the vehicles in the fleet on Aug. 9. A REACH bag is a durable backpack filled with new children’s books and drawstring backpacks.
First Responders across the state use the books to comfort children they encounter in crisis situations and distract them from the immediate trauma. The department also received hundreds of new children’s books for positive community engaging activities.
Currently, all Wisconsin State Patrol vehicles and more than 140 Sheriff/Police/Fire/EMS departments carry REACH bags. In 2018, REACH-A-Child delivered 23,062 new children’s books to Wisconsin First Responders.
For more information, visit reachachild.org.
