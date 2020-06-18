Lake Delton urgent care to resume services
Lake Delton urgent care to resume services

Lake Delton urgent care to resume services

SSM Health will resume clinical services at the Lake Delton Urgent Care clinic location, 530 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, where services had been temporarily suspended on Monday. Other locations are being evaluated.

The health and safety of staff, providers, patients and community continue to be the first priority. All clinics and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital will continue to follow established safety precautions including visitor restrictions to limit non-essential traffic; entrance screening for all patients, visitors and staff; adherence to all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and protocols regarding appropriate personal protective equipment for providers and staff; requiring all patients, visitors and staff to wear masks or other face coverings when they enter the facilities; enhanced cleaning/disinfection processes; plexiglass barriers at check-in and registration to ensure appropriate distancing; realigned waiting room seating to ensure appropriate physical distancing

New hours for Urgent Care will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

