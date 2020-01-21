Lake District Commissioners sought

The Dodge County Board will consider a resolution at their February meeting to establish the Beaver Dam Lake District. If approved, three owners of property in the district will need to be appointed to the initial Board of Commissioners. This board will be charged with the responsibility to get the Lake District up and running and prepare for the first annual meeting per State Statutes 33.27.

Individuals interested in being considered for appointment to this initial Beaver Dam Lake District Board of Commissioners need to own property within the district and must notify the Dodge County Land Resources and Parks Department in writing. An Initial Board of Commissioners Interest Form is available at co.dodge.wi.gov under the “News” tab. Complete the form online and email it to landresources@co.dodge.wi.us or print the form, complete it and mail to Land Resources and Parks Dept., 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039. The form is also available from the County Clerk’s office and the Land Resources and Parks office in Juneau. Forms must be received by Jan. 31 in order to be considered. The Land Resources and Parks Committee will make the selections and forward recommendations to the Dodge County Board for appointment if the district is established.