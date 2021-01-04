Lake Mason Lions hold annual fisheree

The Lake Mason Lions Club will hold its annual fisheree on Saturday, Jan. 16 at Lake Mason in Briggsville. It will begin at daybreak and end with drawings for prizes at 3 p.m. at the Wagon Wheel Campground and boat landing on Highway 23.

This weekend is a DNR “free fishing” weekend, which means that no fishing license is required to participate in the event. Tickets for the fisheree are $5 each and are on sale now at Briggsville merchants and on Saturday at the Lake Mason Wagon Wheel shoreline. Win cash prizes, $500 grand prize; $200, second prize; $100, third prize.

Raffle prizes available in separate drawings. Food and beverages available on site. Proceeds from the event allow the Lions to better assist those in need.

For information regarding this event or for information on joining, contact Randy Sus by phone at 608-253-6567 or by email at randysus@gmail.com.