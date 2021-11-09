Lake Wisconsin water habitat improvement grants available

Organizations have until Jan. 31, 2022, to apply for grant dollars from Alliant Energy’s Prairie du Sac Dam Aquatic Resources Enhancement Fund. Grants will support 2022-2023 projects to improve the waters and natural habitat of the Lake Wisconsin basin.

Projects eligible for financial support include aquatic studies and research, water quality enhancement, and habitat mitigation and enhancement. Projects must be located between Highway 12 and the tailrace of the Castle Rock Dam, including tributaries of the Wisconsin River such as the Baraboo River.

The River Alliance of Wisconsin, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will select the projects to receive grants and announce the awards in spring 2022. Requests should not exceed $50,000 per year for a maximum of two years. Conservation, river management groups, governmental units and educational institutions are eligible to apply.

For more information and to obtain grant application materials, visit alliantenergy.com/lakewisgrants.