 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2020 HOMECOMING COURT NAMED
0 comments

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2020 HOMECOMING COURT NAMED

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2020 HOMECOMING COURT NAMED

Members of the Lakeside Lutheran 2020 Homecoming Court include, from front, left, juniors, Jesse Schultz of Columbus, Ketia Vater of Watertown; sophomores, Marissa Duddeck of Whitewater, Jay Yahnke of Watertown; back row, seniors, Stephanie Schafer of Lake Mills, Devin Splinter, Ixonia; freshmen, Ella Ristow of Watertown, Alex Reinke of Watertown; and Queen Grace Seim of Beaver Dam, King Graham Hatcher of Oconomowoc. Homecoming is scheduled for Sept. 28-Oct. 2 with the varsity football team against Luther Prep at 7 p.m. Oct. 2

 LAKESIDE LUTHERAN Contributed

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2020 HOMECOMING COURT NAMED

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News