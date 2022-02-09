Lakeside Lutheran Forensics wins 12th consecutive title

LAKE MILLS — For the 12th straight year, Lakeside Lutheran’s Warrior Forensics Team with coach Steve Lauber earned the Capitol Conference Championship. On Feb. 7, the competition at Lodi High School featured students in 17 different speaking categories. Of the 11 conference schools participating, Lakeside Lutheran finished on top with a total of 288 points—ahead of Lake Mills High School, 134; Belleville High School, 108; Luther Prep, 97; and Lodi, 77.

Local students leading the way for Lakeside Lutheran were Grace Cody, Juneau, second in Farrago; Elsa Johannson, Columbus, first in Solo Acting Serious. The full team of 25 will now begin their state competition at Wisconsin High School Forensics Association sub-districts, which are being held at Lake Mills High School on Feb. 21, in hopes of advancing to the district meet and, from there, to the Forensics State Tournament in early April.