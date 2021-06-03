Lakeside Lutheran musicians receive recognition

LAKE MILLS – The Lakeside Lutheran Music Department, led by choir director James Buege and band director Glen Pufahl, presented music awards for the 2020-21 academic year to student musicians at its May 23 Commencement Concert.

Performing pre-service at the concert were the musicians who qualified for the 2021 virtual state festival of the Wisconsin State Music Association, winning gold medals, junior Jonathan Abel, Fort Atkinson, tenor solo; sophomores Jack DePrey, Sun Prairie, and Isaac Winters, Watertown, piano solos; senior Elijah Wohling, Juneau, marimba solo; and sophomores DePrey, Winters and Jonah Heyerholm, both of Cottage Grove, for their piano trio.

Ella Butzine, Sun Prairie, and Hannah Meyer, Jefferson, received Outstanding Vocalist awards for the A Cappella Choir. Three seniors, including, Austin Haley, Riley Schmidt, Janesville; and Grace Seim, Beaver Dam, received Outstanding Leadership awards. Seniors Brendan McKenna, Lake Mills, and Elijah Wohling, received Student Speaker Awards for their efforts in A Cappella Choir. Jack DePrey received the M. Gueldner Rusch Music scholarship to attend a summer university music workshop.