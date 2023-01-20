Lakeside Lutheran student receives $500 FFA SAE grant

LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Natalie Clark received a $500 Start-Up Supervised Agricultural Experience grant from the Wisconsin FFA Foundation, according to a Jan. 16 press release. The SAE involves using therapy animals after the grantee takes online certification classes; the award was granted by Paul and Kirsten Gross.

Natalie, daughter of Dustin and Ruth Clark, Lake Mills, wanted to buy a miniature horse that could go into the community as a therapy animal. “I had been really enjoying bringing my animals to places through FFA. Sharing the joy they gave me made me feel fulfilled,” she said. “I talked to my best friend Elana to see if she thought it was a good idea, and I found out she had already been to a nursing home with her dog.”

Elana Litherland, daughter of Noah and Melissa, Columbus, trained her dog Buddy in obedience and showed him at the Dodge County Fair. Together they decided to turn this therapy animal idea into an FFA project.

After researching start-up costs for equipment and certification requirements, “I found out this would not be an inexpensive investment,” said Natalie Clark. That’s when Jeff Meske, Lakeside’s FFA advisor and Agriscience & Technology teacher, suggested applying for the Wisconsin FFA SAE grant. “Natalie is a young woman with definite goals to work hard. Natalie is never reluctant to try something new,” said Meske. “Elana's practical knowledge in working with a variety of animals is second to none. She understands why things are done for the herd health of her goats and family dogs.”

During the application process, “My mom found a miniature horse on Facebook. My dad and I drove to Door County to pick her up, and it turned out she had a miniature mule friend who also needed a home,” said Natalie Clark. “After getting to know them both, I realized that Willard, the mule, had a better personality and is currently more prepared for therapy work.”

The girls will work together to host monthly meetings that focus on training the animals and getting their certifications. Once they accomplish that, they will visit nursing homes, VFWs, churches, and hospitals.

They also plan to create an Instagram account where people can see updates about the pets and possibly donate to help support them because once the grant is used, the girls will be using their own money to fund the rest of the project.

“I hope this project will continue long after Elana and I graduate, and I pray that it will be blessed,” Natalie Clark said.