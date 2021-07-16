 Skip to main content
Lakeside Lutheran Warrior Band wins parade awards
Warrior Band

Lakeside Lutheran High School Warrior Band poses with its second place overall trophy and “Outstanding Marching Performance” awards earned at the St. Louis America’s Birthday Parade on July 3. Band members from Beaver Dam include, Grace Seim, Mya Hemling; from Columbus, Megan Grambsch, Carter Huber, Megan Huber, Elsa Johansson, Nora Larson, Nina Litherland, Faith Retzlaff, from Fall River, Caitlin Lloyd, Nick Yaroch.

 STEVE SEIM/Contributed

LAKE MILLS – The Lakeside Lutheran High School Warrior Band marched in five local area and two Midwestern holiday parades, collecting two awards in Missouri.

The season culminated with a four-day trip July 1-4 to St. Louis, home of the annual America’s Birthday Parade. The band took second place overall among almost a dozen bands from across the Midwest, with an additional award for “Outstanding Marching Performance” on July 3. On July 4, the band performed at an Independence Day parade in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. They also participated in parades in Appleton, Mt. Horeb, Mukwonago, Lake Mills, and Hartland in June.

The Lakeside Lutheran Warrior Band is classified as a marching, or parade, band because it incorporates complex choreography performed on the street during parades.

For more information about the Lakeside Lutheran Warrior Band, contact director Glen Pufahl at gpufahl@llhs.org or 920-648-2321.

