Lakeside Lutheran Warrior Band wins parade awards

The season culminated with a four-day trip July 1-4 to St. Louis, home of the annual America’s Birthday Parade. The band took second place overall among almost a dozen bands from across the Midwest, with an additional award for “Outstanding Marching Performance” on July 3. On July 4, the band performed at an Independence Day parade in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. They also participated in parades in Appleton, Mt. Horeb, Mukwonago, Lake Mills, and Hartland in June.