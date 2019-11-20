JUNEAU — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the former president of the Wisconsin Apartment Association, Dale Hicks; and Janesville police officer Chad Sullivan, will host an eight-hour landlord/eviction training course from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 10 in the EOC training room off the main lobby of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, 124 W. St., Juneau.
This subject can be very confusing for landlords and tenants alike. Obtaining knowledge of these laws and procedures can be very beneficial to all members of the community. This training session will delve deeper into the business of being a landlord and topics discussed will include, landlord and tenant’s rights and responsibilities, processes to keep illegal activity out of rentals, how to conduct proper screening of tenants, fair housing laws, credit reports, HUD services, comfort/service animals and more.
Hicks has been a landlord since 1987, owns eight properties with 24 units and has been a member of the WAA, including three years as president, as well as a member of the Janesville Apartment Association, 13 years as president, and has provided 15 years of landlord/tenant instruction. For the past five years, he has worked with law enforcement teaching them landlord/tenant law.
Sullivan has been a Janesville police officer for the past 22 years, has worked patrol, Special Operations, as a school resource officer, crime prevention officer, and court officer. He realized officers were not educated enough on the civil law that surrounds landlords and tenants and developed a curriculum to help police officers, landlords, Cost is $25 and registration forms are available at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Jodi Zitlow, 124 W. St., Juneau, WI 53039. Register early, limited to 50 people.
For more information, call Sheriff Dale Schmidt at 920-386-4115.
