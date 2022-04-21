Landlord/tenant training class offered

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will host a free three-hour landlord/tenant training that includes the eviction process training course from 6-9 p.m., May 18 in the first floor auditorium, Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau.

Open to Dodge County residents or landlords interested in learning more about landlord/tenant laws and the eviction process and the new sheriff’s office procedure on Writs of Restitution.

Hicks, 23-year member and former president of the Wisconsin Apartment Association and landlord for 35 years, has owned multiple properties and has rarely needed to evict tenants due to his knowledge of applicable laws and the procedures he has put in place. He has been teaching landlord/tenant law for years to law enforcement personnel and will share information on proper leases, evictions, proper terminology and processes for a successful landlord/tenant relationship.

The civil process team will speak about new Writ of Restitution procedures that will go into effect on June 1 and what the sheriff’s office’s involvement in the landlord/tenant relationship is. Questions will be answered regarding these services.

The Dodge County Landlord Association will speak briefly regarding how to join the association or seek assistance from them.

Dodge County Clerk of Courts, Kelly Enright, will answer any questions on processes and procedures involving the court process.

Wisconsin Legal Blank will be provide the most current forms and leases to aid landlords in successful business relationships.

Staff from the Dodge County Aging & Disability Resource Center will have information and resources available for the aging and disabled population, which can help them live independently.

The Dodge County Housing Authority will provide information to tenants needing housing assistance through governmental programs. This may include low income families, the elderly and those with disabilities.

To register, email jzitlow@co.dodge.wi.us or call 920-386-3730 with the names and number of attendees.

For more information, call Sheriff Dale Schmidt at 920-386-4115 or dschmidt@co.dodge.wi.us.