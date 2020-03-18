Language Services Del Norte providing Spanish translation services

Language Services Del Norte, LLC locating in Reedsburg are providing free written Spanish translation services to local agencies or organizations that wish to communicate about the virus and/or relief efforts.
The Spanish-speaking population in the area may be miss-informed or under informed and would like to support the dissemination of accurate and timely information. A website was created with the most important nationally and locally sourced information available in Spanish. The link and its contents may be easily shared by anyone wishing to inform their Spanish-speaking employees, clients, service recipients, or other groups.
For more information, call 608-432-5554.