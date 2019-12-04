Laning joins Flambeau as VP
Flambeau announces the hiring of Wayne Laning as its new vice president of engineering and technical development, according to a Dec. 2 press release. His responsibilities for product development and engineering include oversight of Flambeau Technologies Center tool shop, sourcing, automation, and assembly centers.
You have free articles remaining.
Laning has more than 25 years of experience in the plastics industry and considerable education and training that provide a basis of expertise, including a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in manufacturing systems engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is also a licensed engineer in Wisconsin and a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers and the Society of Plastics Engineers.
He will relocate with his wife to the Baraboo area where he will be based.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)