Lapen earns top honors
Lapen earns top honors

MADISON — Kathy Lapen an American Family Insurance agency owner in Beaver Dam has been recognized for providing an outstanding customer experience under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program on March 18.

The service excellence distinction was determined through an evaluation process conducted under guidelines established through the company’s American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program. The process consists of a customer satisfaction survey which measures customers’ overall experience with their current American Family Insurance agency owner.

